BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.55%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 184.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.14%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.8%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
GCIL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
HUBC 164.01 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.93%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
NBP 139.00 Increased By ▲ 12.24 (9.66%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PPL 180.80 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.75%)
PREMA 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
SNGP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.7%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,856 Increased By 255.2 (1.75%)
BR30 42,344 Increased By 816.4 (1.97%)
KSE100 145,089 Increased By 2051.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 44,713 Increased By 716.4 (1.63%)
Aug 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s Pidilite posts higher quarterly profit on strong demand; announces bonus issue

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2025 04:57pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s Pidilite Industries reported an 18.6% jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday on healthy demand for its adhesives and sealants.

The company’s consolidated net profit rose to 6.72 billion rupees ($76.7 million) for the three months ended June 30 from 5.67 billion rupees in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts noted that demand has been recovering in the adhesives segment and is likely to improve further, along with prices, in the near term.

Easing input costs and steady consumption trends could support margin expansion and topline growth in the coming quarters, they added.

Pidilite, known for brands such as adhesive Fevicol and sealant Dr. Fixit, reported a 10.5% rise in first-quarter revenue to 37.53 billion rupees.

Revenue in the consumer and bazaar segment, which accounts for about 80% of Pidilite’s overall sales, grew 9.7%.

India’s Jindal Stainless posts quarterly profit rise on strong domestic demand

The company said it remains cautiously optimistic as domestic conditions improve, supported by a good monsoon, steady demand, especially in the construction sector, lower interest rates, and recent liquidity measures.

However, it continues to monitor geopolitical risks that could disrupt supply chains and global trade.

The company also announced the issue of one bonus equity share for every share held by shareholders, along with a special interim dividend of 10 rupees per share.

India Pidilite Industries

Comments

200 characters

India’s Pidilite posts higher quarterly profit on strong demand; announces bonus issue

US tariff relief offers boost, but Pakistan’s high production costs still hamper exports

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Govt approves key appointments in TCP, PRCL

DG ISPR dismisses reports of COAS Munir becoming president

Pakistan starts deporting registered Afghan refugees, says UNHCR

DP World to build Pakistan Mart in UAE at zero cost

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Cnergyico announces key appointments

Govt urged to establish regulatory cell for IT and freelancers

Pakistan’s can-maker enhances production capacity

Read more stories