BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.55%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 184.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.14%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.8%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
GCIL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
HUBC 164.01 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.93%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
NBP 139.00 Increased By ▲ 12.24 (9.66%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PPL 180.80 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.75%)
PREMA 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
SNGP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.7%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,849 Increased By 248.2 (1.7%)
BR30 42,344 Increased By 817.2 (1.97%)
KSE100 145,089 Increased By 2051.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 44,713 Increased By 716.4 (1.63%)
Aug 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s Bajaj Auto beats profit view on exports boost

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2025 05:05pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian automaker Bajaj Auto beat quarterly profit estimates on Wednesday, helped by an boost in exports as it resumed overseas shipments of its premium KTM motorcycles.

The company reported a profit of 20.96 billion rupees ($239 million) for the April-June period, up from 19.88 billion rupees a year ago, while analysts had expected 20.42 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Bajaj Auto exports its popular motorcycle brands, along with its three-wheelers, across South America, Africa, and Asia.

The company’s exports grew 16% during the quarter, largely offsetting an 8% decline in domestic sales.

Export revenues hit a record in the quarter, Bajaj said, without sharing further details.

That was helped in part by a resumption of Indian-made KTM motorcycles, following Bajaj’s move to takeover of the Austrian automaker in May. Bajaj had paused exports of the Duke and other KTM models in the fourth quarter, citing concerns that it may not receive its dues from KTM.

India’s Bajaj Housing posts rise in quarterly profit on strong loan growth

However, its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, margins declined to 19.7%, falling below the 20% mark for the first time in seven quarters.

Lower “dollar realisations” during the quarter led to the margin dip, the company said.

That briefly pushed Bajaj Auto’s shares down by over 1%. Shortly after, they pared most losses to trade flat at 8,230 rupees as of 12:58 p.m. IST.

Overall revenue grew 5.5% to 125.84 billion rupees.

Indian automaker Automakers Bajaj Bajaj Auto

Comments

200 characters

India’s Bajaj Auto beats profit view on exports boost

US tariff relief offers boost, but Pakistan’s high production costs still hamper exports

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Govt approves key appointments in TCP, PRCL

DG ISPR dismisses reports of COAS Munir becoming president

Pakistan starts deporting registered Afghan refugees, says UNHCR

DP World to build Pakistan Mart in UAE at zero cost

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Cnergyico announces key appointments

Govt urged to establish regulatory cell for IT and freelancers

Pakistan’s can-maker enhances production capacity

Read more stories