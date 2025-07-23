BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
Business & Finance

India's Bajaj Housing posts rise in quarterly profit on strong loan growth

Reuters Published 23 Jul, 2025 05:12pm
India’s Bajaj Housing Finance reported a jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, bolstered by strong credit growth.

The country’s biggest home loan financier by market value reported a profit of 5.83 billion rupees ($67.50 million) for the three months ending June 30, up 21% from a year ago.

Demand for homes in India, especially premium residences, has remained strong over the last few quarters, with these forming a dominant part of Bajaj Housing Finance’s assets.

Residential real estate prices are set to rise steadily over the next few years, driven by demand for luxury properties from cash-rich individuals, according to a Reuters poll of housing experts.

Earlier this week, rival PNB Housing Finance reported a 23% rise in first-quarter profit, on robust demand for home loans.

Bajaj Housing’s loan assets and assets under management climbed 24% year-on-year to 1.06 trillion rupees and 1.20 trillion rupees, respectively.

India’s Bajaj Finserv hikes customer target to 250 million

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and paid, rose 33% to 8.87 billion rupees.

Asset quality worsened slightly, with gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rising to 0.30% at the end of June, from 0.28% in the same period a year ago.

The company shares ended 0.7% higher ahead of the results. They are down 18.5% since listing in September.

