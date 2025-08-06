Singer Aima Baig ties the knot with Zain Ahmed

Singer Aima Baig has tied the knot with Zain Ahmed, creative director of Rastah in a private ceremony, she announced in a post on Instagram on Wednesday.

The singer announced the development in a post writing, “Married my best friend last night, ALHAMDULLILAH.” She also shared pictures of the ceremony.

Ahmed is the creative force behind Rastah, a Lahore-based fashion brand that has gained global attention for its modern South Asian aesthetic. Rastah’s work has been worn by global icons like Riz Ahmed and featured in international publications such as Vogue.

Baig was previously engaged to actor and filmmaker Shehbaz Shigri. The two were widely adored by fans and had gone public with their relationship in 2020.

However, they parted ways in 2022, with Baig confirming the breakup through a social media post, asking fans for respect and privacy.