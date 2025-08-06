India’s IOC buys Nigerian crude for September delivery, sources say

SINGAPORE: Indian Oil Corp (IOC), India’s top refiner, has bought one million barrels of Nigeria’s Agbami crude oil for September delivery, trade sources said on Wednesday.

The tender, conducted via ICE chat, was awarded to Trafigura, they added.

The price was not immediately known.

Last week, IOC bought 7 million barrels crude from the United States, Canada and the Middle East via a tender for September delivery, as U.S. President Donald Trump ramped up his criticism of the country over its purchases of Russian oil.