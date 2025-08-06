BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
Pakistan’s can-maker enhances production capacity

BR Web Desk Published 06 Aug, 2025 03:13pm

Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited (PABC) has completed its debottlenecking and capacity enhancement project, increasing production capacity significantly by over 8%.

The listed can-maker disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“With reference to our earlier announcement dated April 30, 2025, regarding the Board of Directors’ approval of the debottlenecking and capacity enhancement project, we are pleased to inform that the project has been successfully completed within the projected timeline,” read the notice.

PABC shared that the initiative was undertaken to address production bottlenecks and equalise line efficiencies, to improve overall operational performance and increase rated production capacity.

“We are pleased to report that these objectives have been successfully achieved. As a result, the Company’s rated annual production capacity has increased from 1,200 million cans to 1,300 million cans, and the additional capacity is now commercially operational and available for use,” it informed.

The company, engaged in the manufacturing and sale of aluminium cans, was of the view that the project would enhance its production capabilities in line with its long-term operational and capacity optimisation goals.

Pakistan’s only can-maker to enhance production capacity by 26%

At the time of filing this report, the share of PABC was being traded at Rs165, up by Re4.62 or 2.88%.

Back in 2022, PABC raised Rs4.6 billion against an offering of 94 million shares at a strike price of Rs 49 per share, 40% above the floor price of Rs35 per share. The plan was to raise Rs3.3 billion.

