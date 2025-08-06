BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
Al Hilal face ban from 2026-27 Saudi Super Cup

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2025 01:49pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Holders Al Hilal will be banned from the 2026-27 Saudi Super Cup if they qualify after withdrawing from this season’s four-team competition, the Saudi Arabia Football Federation’s (SAFF) Disciplinary and Ethics Committee said on Tuesday.

The decision came after Al Hilal pulled out of the Super Cup, scheduled to be played from August 19-23 in Hong Kong, citing player fatigue following their Club World Cup campaign.

They lost 2-1 to Fluminense in the quarter-finals on July 4.

“Al Hilal refused to participate in the Saudi Super Cup for the 2025-2026 season after the official schedule for the competition was issued,” the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee said in a statement.

“As a result, the committee ruled that Al Hilal had violated Article (59-3) of the Disciplinary and Ethics Regulations and fined the club 500,000 Saudi Riyals ($133,000) to be paid to the SAFF,” the statement added.

In addition to the fine, the club was banned from participating in the 2026-27 Super Cup and stripped of any financial awards allocated for this season’s competition.

The committee said the decision is subject to appeal.

Al Hilal have been asked for comment.

They won the Super Cup by beating Al Nassr last season for a record-extending fifth title.

Thrilling Women’s Copa America final can’t hide challenges ahead

The Saudi Super Cup is contested by the winners and runners-up of the King’s Cup and Saudi Pro League. Al Hilal finished second in the 2024-25 Pro League behind Al-Ittihad.

Al Hilal, who were due to face King’s Cup runners-up Al Qadsiah in the Super Cup semi-finals on August 20, have been replaced by AFC Champions League winners Al Ahli.

Since Al-Ittihad won the Pro League and King’s Cup, the extra Super Cup spot was awarded to Al Nassr - the third-placed team in the league - who they face in the semis on August 19.

