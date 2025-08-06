DP World to build Pakistan Mart in UAE at zero cost

In a major step towards boosting Pakistani exports, a delegation from National Logistics Corporation (NLC) and DP World, a UAE-based logistics giant, unveiled plans for “Pakistan Mart” — a dedicated commercial hub near Jebel Ali, UAE, set to showcase Made-in-Pakistan products to regional and global buyers.

The delegation was led by Director General NLC, who met the Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday, read a statement on Wednesday/

Also present were Fakhr-e-Alam, Vice Chairman DP World and CEO of Pakistan Mart Project in the UAE, Rana Ihsaan Afzal, Coordinator to the Prime Minister, and Muhammad Ashraf, Executive Director General from the Ministry of Commerce.

According to the statement, DP World pledged its full support by constructing this flagship project at zero construction cost for Pakistani stakeholders.

“The proposed Pakistan Mart will include commercial units, designed to house warehouses, retail shops, showrooms, and e-commerce fulfilment centres for Pakistani exporters and traders,” read the statement.

The mart is envisioned as a one-stop marketplace to showcase Made-in-Pakistan products to Middle Eastern, African, and international buyers.

Jam Kamal hailed the initiative as a “transformational project” for Pakistani trade and export visibility.

He emphasised the potential of sectors such as textiles, garments, surgical instruments, sports goods, food items, perishables, and nutraceuticals, noting that they are well-positioned to take advantage of this opportunity.

He added that the mart must also cater to e-commerce fulfilment and logistics solutions to tap into the growing digital export market.

The commerce minister directed all relevant departments of the Ministry of Commerce, including the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), to urgently coordinate and support the development of this initiative.

He assured the delegation of the government’s full facilitation in streamlining processes and identifying export-ready enterprises to occupy the upcoming facility.

The delegation of NLC and DP World urged the Ministry of Commerce to play an enabling role in selecting tenants, ensuring awareness campaigns, and supporting exporters in utilising this golden opportunity.