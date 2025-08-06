UAE’s AD Ports Group eyes industrial zone near Karachi, expands presence in Pakistan

AD Ports Group, a UAE-based logistics company, is exploring the development of a new industrial zone near Pakistan’s Karachi and Qasim ports after opening its first representative office in Islamabad.

The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan Board of Investment to explore the development of a dedicated industrial zone near Karachi Port and Port Qasim.

The development comes as the UAE-based company officially launched its first representative office in Islamabad, marking a significant milestone in the group’s international growth journey.

“The new office will serve as a critical platform for deepening engagement with government stakeholders and advancing priority infrastructure and trade initiatives,” read the statement.

As a client-facing and administrative hub, the Islamabad office will also support ongoing operations and facilitate strategic partnerships in the ports, maritime, logistics, and industrial development sectors, it added.

The opening of the Islamabad office follows a series of high-impact investments by AD Ports Group in Pakistan, including $295 million committed towards the development and enhancement of container, bulk, and general cargo terminals at Karachi Port’s East Wharf.

“The opening of our Islamabad office represents a key milestone in our global expansion strategy and underlines our deep and enduring commitment to Pakistan,” said Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group.

“This move will enable closer collaboration with government entities and strategic partners, positioning AD Ports Group as a key contributor to Pakistan’s economic transformation. Our growing footprint, underpinned by significant investments in critical port infrastructure, aligns with our wise leadership vision for trade facilitation, industrial diversification, and sustainable development.”

Apart from opening the office, AD Ports Group signed several high-level agreements aimed at expanding its integrated logistics and digital trade ecosystem in Pakistan.

These include a strategic agreement with Pakistan Single Window to co-develop a unified digital trade platform, streamlining customs and trade procedures.

Moreover, the company would also collaborate with the Bahria Foundation to enhance dredging, vessel pooling, and marine services.

An initiative by Noatum Logistics, a subsidiary of AD Ports Group, in partnership with KGTL, to establish a multi-modal logistics corridor linking Pakistan with Central Asia via integrated air, sea, and land transport solutions, along with warehousing, distribution, and cold chain infrastructure.

In 2022, AD Ports Group entered the Pakistani market through a landmark 50-year concession to develop and operate container terminal berths 6–10 at Karachi Port’s East Wharf, in partnership with Kaheel Terminals.

This was followed by a second 50-year concession signed in 2023 to develop and manage berths 11–17 for general and bulk cargo.