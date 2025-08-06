Bangladesh’s Yunus calls for reform on revolution anniversary

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s interim leader on Tuesday marked the one year anniversary since the overthrow of the autocratic regime of Sheikh Hasina by calling for people to seize the “opportunity” of reform.

But Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, the 85-year-old who is leading the caretaker government as its chief adviser until elections are held, also warned against those he said sought to roll back gains made.

“Today marks an unforgettable chapter in the history of Bangladesh”, Yunus said, marking a day he said had led to “liberating our beloved nation from the grip of long-standing fascist rule”. The South Asian nation of around 170 million people has been in political turmoil since a student-led revolt ousted then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5, 2024, ending her 15-year rule.

Yunus later addressed crowds of thousands outside parliament, standing in the rain, issuing a “proclamation” alongside leaders of key political parties — a document to be added to the country’s constitution.

“The trust of the people... as expressed by the mass uprising for addressing the political and constitutional crisis in Bangladesh is justified, legitimate and internationally recognised,” he read from the document.

“The people of Bangladesh express their desire for ensuring good governance and fair elections, rule of law and economic and social justice, and for introducing lawfully democratic reforms for all state and constitutional institutions”.

The crowd, some wearing headbands made from the national flag, and who included families of those killed in the deadly crackdown on the protests, applauded after Yunus read the document.

Fariha Tamanna, 25, who travelled to Dhaka on a government-sponsored train, said it was “deeply satisfying” to hear the government “acknowledge the uprising”. “There’s still a long road ahead, so many wrongs continue,” she added. “But I still hold on to hope.” Kazi Solaiman, 47, a teacher in an Islamic school, said it was a day of celebration.

“An oppressor was forced to flee by the people’s uprising,” he told AFP. “I hope Bangladesh never again becomes a land of tyranny.”

‘Stand united’

Hasina’s rule saw widespread human rights abuses, including the mass detention and extrajudicial killing of her political opponents, and Yunus has pledged to overhaul democratic institutions.

“The sacrifice of thousands has gifted us this rare opportunity for national reform, and we must protect it at any cost,” Yunus said in letter issued to mark the anniversary.