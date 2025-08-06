BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
Youm-e-Istehsal marked : Pakistan Hindu Council shows strong support for Kashmiris

Naveed Butt Published 06 Aug, 2025 03:11am

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal (Kashmir Exploitation Day), the Pakistan Hindu Council expressed strong support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council and Member National Assembly Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, said that the day marks a new chapter of repression, denial of rights, and systematic exploitation of Kashmiri people residing in occupied Kashmir.

Talking with media outside Parliament House on Tuesday, Dr Vankwani said, “Today, every patriotic citizen of Pakistan stands united with the brave Kashmiris facing existential threats in their homeland. The ugly events of 5th August 2019 represent a legal overreach as well as a moral crisis that has stripped Kashmiris of their civic rights, identity, autonomy, and dignity.”

“Every patriotic Pakistani stands with our brave Kashmiri brothers and sisters,” Dr Vankwani said.

“History shows that oppressive regimes eventually fall,” he said.

He said that Youm-e-Istehsal is not just a national observance — it is a reminder of our enduring commitment to justice for Kashmir. “The struggle for dignity, autonomy, and identity in Kashmir belongs to all who uphold the values of equality and human rights. All patriotic Pakistani minorities stand resolutely with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters — today, and always,” he said.

While condemning this injustice and brutality with innocent Kashmiri people, he said that Pakistan Hindu Council demands that the international community —including the UN, and international human rights institutions — must take urgent action regarding the ongoing human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

