Discos’ T&D losses down Rs11bn in FY25

ISLAMABAD: Power Distribution Companies (Discos) made Transmission and Distribution (T&D) losses of Rs 265 billion during 2024-25, against Rs 276 billion in FY 2023-24, showing a reduction of Rs 11 billion.

According to official statistics, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) recorded losses of Rs 8.6 percent, financial cost of which was Rs 5 billion, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) 13.7 percent ( Rs 35 billion), Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) 10.6 percent Rs 5 billion), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company 9 percent (Rs 3 billion, Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) 13.8 percent (Rs 14 billion), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) 37.1 percent ( Rs 87 billion, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), 27.9 percent (Rs 27 billion, Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO), 38.4 percent,( Rs 52 billion), Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) 39.2 percent (Rs 36 billion) and Tribal Areas Electric Supply Company (TESCO) 8.3 percent (Rs 0 billion).

Power Division sources told Business Recorder that Discos average losses which stood at 18.3 percent during FY 2023-24 have decreased to 17.6 percent during FY 2024-25. The statistics further claim that Discos under recoveries recorded at Rs 132 billion during FY 2024-25 as compared to Rs 315 billion in FY 2023-24. Discos recoveries were 92.4 per cent in FY 2023-24 which have increased to 96.6 per cent in 2024-25.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given appreciation certificate to Power Minister and Power Secretary for outstanding performance during FY 2024-25, the figures of recovery and losses have been challenged by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

The power sector Regulator has directed its technical team to verify the claims of figures of losses and recovery of Discos, which it believes are doubtful.

Another issue, which has also been brought to the notice of the Prime Minister is that Power Division is continuously failing to clear payments to the power plants including Chinese projects established under the CPEC framework. In addition, financial burden of billions of rupees has been shifted to Pakistan State Oil (PSO) incurred due to non-consumption of RLNG being imported from Qatar for the power sector.

