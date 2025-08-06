PM appoints Asif, Amir to PC Board

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister has appointed Asif Ali Qureshi and Amir Shehzad as members of the Privatisation Commission Board, bringing exceptional expertise in investment, finance, and corporate leadership to advance the government’s privatisation agenda.

Qureshi is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) from CFA Institute, USA, with an MA in International Financial Analysis from Newcastle University, UK, and an MBA (Finance) from Quaid-i-Azam University.

He is currently CEO of UBL Fund Managers Limited and has served as Director of the Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP) and CFA Society Pakistan.

He brings vast experience in Pakistan’s banking and financial sector, and deep understanding of the energy sector which is an important pillar of Government’s Privati-sation programme.

Amir Shehzad holds an Executive Leadership Program certificate from Cornell University, USA, and a BS in Finance (Cum Laude) from Arizona State University, USA.

