Achakzai accuses ‘establishment’ of undermining civilian governance

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 06 Aug, 2025 03:11am

ISLAMABAD: In a scathing critique of the country’s power dynamics, Mahmood Khan Achakzai on Tuesday accused the establishment of undermining civilian governance, asserting that the Constitution had been effectively “shredded,” with unelected officials operating as the nation’s real rulers.

Achakzai, leader of both the Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Ayin-e-Pakistan – an alliance of opposition parties – and the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), condemned the government’s silence on what he described as a systematic dismantling of democratic institutions.

Taking a pointed dig at National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Achakzai charged him with inaction as parliamentarians were “dragged” out of the House. “Speaker, members were dragged in your presence,” he thundered. “So far, no one – including you – has taken any action.”

He sharply criticised the military and bureaucracy, accusing them of enabling even junior officers – such as colonels and prison superintendents – to control access to political detainees, notably ex-prime minister Imran Khan, whom he termed the country’s “biggest leader.”

“How shameful and disgusting is the treatment meted out to him,” Achakzai lamented, expressing deep concern over the state of democracy in Pakistan.

Achakzai also targeted the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), a key coalition partner of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), expressing disbelief at its apparent complicity. “The Constitution is being destroyed, and the PPP is supporting it,” he lamented.

According to him, court orders are routinely flouted, and lower-level prison officials operate with impunity. “The Constitution of Pakistan has been shredded,” he lamented.

Adopting a populist tone, Achakzai asserted: “This country does not belong to a few – Pakistan is not anyone’s personal estate. Those who think so live in a fool’s paradise.”

Clarifying that he bore no personal animosity towards the military, Shehbaz Sharif, or Nawaz Sharif, he stressed that “real rulers” must be those chosen by the people, not state employees.

Returning to Speaker Sadiq, he criticised him over the alleged disqualification and mistreatment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers in connection with the May 9, 2023 events. “You should have taken a stand,” Achakzai said. “Why were your members mistreated.”

He also lamented the government’s silence on international matters, especially its failure to pass a resolution condemning Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating, “Netanyahu should be taken to the International Court of Justice.”

Despite his trenchant criticism, Achakzai concluded with a call for reconciliation. “Let us all repent and forgive each other. Let us start a new politics where this House makes the decisions,” he urged, advocating a return to civilian supremacy and provincial autonomy.

However, he ended with a stark warning: “The way you marched into Bajaur– this will lead to civil war. And if it does, the Shehbaz Sharif government will be responsible.”

Echoing the anti-establishment sentiment from the opposition benches, PTI MP Malik Aamir Dogar condemned the government’s crackdown.

“You sentenced our members to ten years each,” he said, referring to punishments handed down to PTI activists. “Ten members were removed from this House, and you took no action.”

On Imran Khan, Dogar added, “He didn’t bow down – that’s why he’s in jail. Had he submitted, he’d be sitting here today. If this is how things are going to be, then just lock the Assembly.”

