Aug 06, 2025
Markets Print 2025-08-06

Dead defaulters: LESCO to provide installment facility

Recorder Report Published 06 Aug, 2025 03:11am

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has decided to recover dues worth billions of rupees by providing installment facility to dead defaulters. A letter has been issued for the recovery of Rs33 billion in installments from defaulters. Despite the disconnection, it may be noted, the defaulters have not paid the dues.

Accordingly, Director Customer Services Abbas Ali sent a letter for online installments. According to the issued letter, an online link should be issued for recovery from dead defaulters, and only online installments will be provided to the consumers.

It was directed to connect the online link to banks, NADRA and other institutions. Billions of rupees of LESCO were lost due to disconnection of consumers’ connections. It was decided to provide installments for recovery of billions of rupees. LESCO has disconnected the connections of dead defaulters and taken possession of their properties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

nadra Lesco online installments Abbas Ali

