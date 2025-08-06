1220 flats to industrial workers: Punjab cabinet raises wage rates of workers to Rs40,000

LAHORE: The Punjab cabinet, which met here Tuesday with the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the chair accorded approval to increase salary of workers in skilled, semi-skilled and other 102 categories to Rs 40,000 besides giving nod to provide 1220 flats to industrial workers in Punjab.

The CM said, “Workers will get flats in Labour Complex Sundar, Kasur, and Labour Colony Taxila through balloting.” She turned down a proposal to collect price of flats from workers, and directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to build 3,000 more flats for the industrial workers.

The CM announced a reward of Rs 50,000 each for rescue workers performing flood duties. The cabinet lauded Rescue 1122 for flood relief operations after torrential rains. It also approved official conduct of class 5 and 8 exams in Punjab, assessment of class 5 students and regular examination of class 8 students.

The cabinet approved lifelong pension to employees’ widows.

The Chief Minister directed the relevant authorities to establish regular industry for prisoners in jails. She said, “Prisoners working as labourers will also get wages.” She also directed to introduce third-party monitoring system in jails.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to take historical step to promote investment in the province by approving the establishment of petrol pumps, for which the potential Investors will have to submit only 6 documents instead of 16. She said, “Investors will be able to get NOC by applying online.”

The cabinet approved for the first time in Punjab, comprehensive rules for the safety of workers. She added, “Punjab should approve Occupational Safety and Health Rules 2024.” She directed to ensure safety of workers working on sewer lines and construction sites. She directed the Labour Department to form an enforcement force to ensure safety of workers. She highlighted, “Just making laws is not enough, implementation is necessary at all levels. Lives of poor workers and labourers are also precious; we will ensure their safety at all costs.”

The cabinet gave approval to the draft of the Punjab Restriction on Employment of Children Rules 2024 to prevent child labour, besides approval to implement a uniform procedure for the appointment of treasurer, registrar and controller examinations in government and private universities.

The Chief Minister directed the relevant authorities to take necessary steps for monitoring the audit reports across Punjab.

The cabinet agreed to a proposal of hiring from the market for the appointments of vice-chancellors. It also approved to obtain at least 80% marks for the post of a vice-chancellor.

The Chief Minister said, “AI traffic management system will be implemented on Punjab roads within 90 days.” She directed to ensure immediate implementation of the Excel Load Management System on roads, and approved to establish WASA in 05 divisions of Punjab. She added, “WASA will be established in 13 more cities.” The cabinet approved to start paid internships for nurses in government hospitals.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif noted amazing success of Kisan Card in Punjab, as 99% recovery in Phase 1 has been achieved. She said, “Rs 93 billion have been released to 90,000 farmers, who have used Rs 47 billion for agricultural inputs. New tractor manufacturing factories will be established under CM’s high-tech mechanization.”

The cabinet approved a MoU between Punjab Government and Deer Foundation International and Houbara International Foundation. It gave approval of regulatory framework for the protection of local birds. It also approved Rs 2.6 billion for PDMA to spend for the rehabilitation of flood victims.

The cabinet approved recruitment of constables in Riot Management Police, besides recruitment on three new posts in Walled City Authority. It also gave approval to relax restrictions for recruitment in Punjab Charities Commission. The Chief Minister directed to scrutinize fake charities and submit a report after every four months. The cabinet approved granting authority to approve PHATA’s budget to its governing body. The Chief Minister directed to clarify the monitoring procedure of PHATA.

The cabinet gave approval to the nomination of new member of the board of directors of Punjab Energy Holding Company Limited, besides installation of MIS system in the Home Department along with the approval of three months extension in the tenure of staff. It also approved extension of tenure of nine employees of P&D project and agreed to a proposal to link Literacy Department with School Wing. The cabinet also gave approval to the extension of tenure of 590 project employees of Literacy Department, besides approval of extension of contract of SPU research assistant. It also approved extension of contract of 31 employees of Multan Centre for Combating Violence against Women, besides recruitment to 77 posts in Punjab Financial Advisory Services.

The cabinet approved 86 posts of Driver Patrol Assistant, besides 45 new posts of Strategic Planning Unit in the Punjab Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Department.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025