Red Line BRT project: KE ordered to relocate utility infrastructure by Sept 15

KARACHI: The Sindh government has directed K-Electric to relocate utility infrastructure obstructing the Red Line BRT project by September 15. It has also instructed the Water Board to expedite the completion of the 2.7-kilometre K-IV pipeline within the BRT corridor at the earliest.

An important meeting regarding the Red Line BRT project was held in Karachi under the chairmanship of Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon. The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, Trans Karachi CEO Fawad Ghaffar Soomro, along with engineers, consultants, and representatives of K-Electric.

During the meeting, officials gave a detailed briefing on the progress of the BRT project. The forum reviewed the measures taken to remove obstacles hindering the project and discussed the challenges being faced in its execution.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon directed that all issues hindering the project be resolved immediately to ensure that the pace of work on the Red Line BRT remains uninterrupted.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon directed K-Electric officials to complete the relocation of all utilities obstructing the Red Line BRT route by September 15, 2025.

He also instructed the Water Board authorities to expedite the completion of the K-IV pipeline to ensure that the project’s progress is not hindered.

He said the Red Line BRT is a vital project for the public and that further delays are unacceptable. He urged all stakeholders to enhance communication and cooperation to ensure uninterrupted progress on the project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025