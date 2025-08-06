BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
Markets Print 2025-08-06

Cotton spot rates

Published 06 Aug, 2025

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday, (August 05, 2025)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 04-08-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        16,200        285        16,485        16,485          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           17,361        305        17,666        17,666          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

