Activities of Port Qasim

KARACHI: A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘Tanja’ left the port on Tuesday early morning, while two more ships, Pacific Nexus and Maria Topic expected to sail on Tuesday.

Cargo volume of 186,626 tonnes, comprising 106,961 tonnes imports cargo and 79,665 export cargo carried in 3,560 Containers (1,261 TEUs Imports &2,299 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 16 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Parea, Nepta and MSC Vittoria & another ship ‘Valence’ carrying Soya Bean Seed, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, SSGC and QICT respectively on Tuesday 5th August. Meanwhile another containers ship ‘Hansa Africa’ due to arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday 6th August, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025