BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
BOP 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.49%)
CPHL 85.37 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (3.43%)
DCL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.54%)
DGKC 181.93 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.89%)
FCCL 49.51 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (3.9%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
GCIL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
HUBC 160.90 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (1.88%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.92%)
LOTCHEM 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
MLCF 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.67%)
NBP 126.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.66%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
PPL 177.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.27%)
PREMA 39.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PRL 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
PTC 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
SNGP 120.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.71%)
SSGC 43.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
TREET 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
TRG 59.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.53%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,601 Increased By 118.8 (0.82%)
BR30 41,527 Increased By 246.8 (0.6%)
KSE100 143,037 Increased By 984.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 43,996 Increased By 289.4 (0.66%)
Aug 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-06

Russia-Ukraine conflict: FO rejects claims of Pakistanis’ involvement

Naveed Siddiqui Published 06 Aug, 2025 03:11am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) rejected the claims of Pakistani nationals being involved in Russia-Ukraine conflict, terming it baseless and unfounded allegations.

“The Government of Pakistan categorically rejects the baseless and unfounded allegations of the involvement of Pakistani nationals in the conflict in Ukraine. To date, Pakistan has not been formally approached by the Ukrainian authorities, nor has any verifiable evidence been presented to substantiate such claims,” FO Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The Government of Pakistan shall take up this matter with the Ukrainian authorities, and seek clarification in this regard, he added.

“Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter,” the spokesperson remarked.

It is worth mentioning here that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had claimed on Monday that his warriors were fighting foreign “mercenaries” from various nationalities including China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and parts of Africa.

During 2023, foreign media also reported that Pakistan had allegedly sold $364 million worth of arms to Ukraine through third party US-backed private companies, which were categorically denied by Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Volodymyr Zelensky government of pakistan Russia-Ukraine conflict Pakistani nationals Shafqat Ali Khan

Comments

200 characters

Russia-Ukraine conflict: FO rejects claims of Pakistanis’ involvement

PM orders removal of hurdles to FBR reforms

ECC approves rollout of EV subsidy, other grants

Discos’ T&D losses down Rs11bn in FY25

Current expenditure accounts for 95pc of FY25 outlay

Investment boost: GPA inks LoI with Chinese firm

Total number reaches 14: More PTI lawmakers disqualified

PM appoints Asif, Amir to PC Board

Fertilizer sector: CCP targets cartelisation

IPO violation: FCA system clears banned goods worth Rs10.53bn

Cos with Rs30m annual revenue reclassified as micro-enterprises

Read more stories