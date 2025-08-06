Russia-Ukraine conflict: FO rejects claims of Pakistanis’ involvement

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) rejected the claims of Pakistani nationals being involved in Russia-Ukraine conflict, terming it baseless and unfounded allegations.

“The Government of Pakistan categorically rejects the baseless and unfounded allegations of the involvement of Pakistani nationals in the conflict in Ukraine. To date, Pakistan has not been formally approached by the Ukrainian authorities, nor has any verifiable evidence been presented to substantiate such claims,” FO Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The Government of Pakistan shall take up this matter with the Ukrainian authorities, and seek clarification in this regard, he added.

“Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter,” the spokesperson remarked.

It is worth mentioning here that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had claimed on Monday that his warriors were fighting foreign “mercenaries” from various nationalities including China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and parts of Africa.

During 2023, foreign media also reported that Pakistan had allegedly sold $364 million worth of arms to Ukraine through third party US-backed private companies, which were categorically denied by Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025