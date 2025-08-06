Markets Print 2025-08-06
Lahore Grain Market Rates
LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Tuesday (August 05, 2025)...
LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Tuesday (August 05, 2025)
======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar 16800-17000
Gur 18000-23000
Shakar 20000-24000
Ghee (16 kg) 7700-8450
Almond (Kaghzi) 10000-42000
Almond (Simple) 12500-15000
Sogi 40000-70000
Dry Date 14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat) 30000-36000
Chilli (Pissi) 60000-70000
Turmeric 16500-20000
Darchini (large) 26000-28000
Mong (Sabat) 33000-35000
Dal Mong (Chilka) 34000-36000
Dal Mong (Washed) 35000-38000
Dal Mash (Sabat) 31000-34000
Dal Mash (Chilka) 33000-38000
Dal Mash (Washed) 38000-43000
Dal Masoor (Local) 27000-30000
Dal Masoor (impor) 24000-31000
Masoor (salam-local) 32000-36000
Masoor (salam-import) 24000-25000
Gram White 21000-36000
Gram Black 24000-26000
Dal Chana (Thin) 25000-27000
Dal Chana (Thick) 28000-30000
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia) 30000-31000
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia) 50000-55000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old) 30000-33000
Basmati Super (new) 26000-30000
Kainat 1121 24000-27000
Rice Basmati (386) 18000-20000
Basmati broken 14000-19000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black) 1900-2200
Tea (Green) 1400-1650
======================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments