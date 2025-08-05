BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
Govt appoints two new members to Privatisation Commission Board

BR Web Desk Published August 5, 2025 Updated August 5, 2025 08:00pm

The federal government has appointed Asif Ali Qureshi and Amir Shehzad as members of the Privatisation Commission Board, aiming to strengthen the body’s strategic and technical capabilities, the Ministry of Privatisation said on Tuesday.

Qureshi, a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) with an MA in International Financial Analysis from Newcastle University, UK, and an MBA in Finance from Quaid-i-Azam University, currently serves as CEO of UBL Fund Managers Limited.

Discos privatisation: govt to make transaction committee for private sector participation

He has also held positions at the Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP) and CFA Society Pakistan, bringing extensive experience in banking, finance, and the energy sector.

Shehzad, who holds an Executive Leadership Program certificate from Cornell University, USA, and a BS in Finance (Cum Laude) from Arizona State University, is Chairman of Unity Foods Limited.

PC to appoint FAs for more Discos to assess sell-off potential

His career includes roles as Director and Group Senior Executive at Unity Foods and EVP & Head of Investment Banking at Askari Bank Limited, with experience spanning FMCG, banking, agri-business, and private equity.

The ministry stated that the appointments will enhance the commission’s institutional capacity and support more effective decision-making and the execution of privatisation transactions in line with the government’s strategic objectives.

