Life & Style

Rolex watches beat S&P index gaining 550% in 15 Years

Faiza Virani Published 05 Aug, 2025 06:58pm

In line with the trend of Swiss watches making gains on the secondary market, a new data-driven study has found that based on actual sales transactions, Rolex prices increased by over 550 percent, rising on average from approximately $2,000 in 2010 to $13,426 in 2025.

Published by the online dealer Bob’s Watches on its 15th anniversary, the Rolex market has experienced significant shifts in pricing and sales volume.

Key inflection points:

2010-2015: Steady 250% appreciation, establishing market fundamentals

2015-2020: Moderate 24% growth as the market consolidated gains

2020-2022: Explosive 93% surge creating unsustainable peak pricing

2022-2025: Sharp 31% correction followed by stabilization

Investment in Rolex, Patek watches exceeds S&P gains over five years: report

Among other findings, The GMT-Master II led with 506 percent appreciation since 2010, reflecting demand for vintage ‘Pepsi’ and modern ‘Batman’ models.

The Daytona appreciated 358 percent with a peak price of $53,911, the highest in the database. The Datejust was the most traded Rolex model; it stood out as the most traded Rolex collection showing steady growth and lower volatility with 639 percent total appreciation.

Emerging trends

The report concluded that colorful dial variants across multiple collections showed surprising strength, suggesting collector preferences shifting toward more expressive designs.

Additionally, 36mm sizing gained renewed appreciation, particularly in Datejust and Explorer models.

S&P 500 Rolex

