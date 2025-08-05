BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
BOP 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.49%)
CPHL 85.37 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (3.43%)
DCL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.54%)
DGKC 181.93 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.89%)
FCCL 49.51 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (3.9%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
GCIL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
HUBC 160.90 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (1.88%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.92%)
LOTCHEM 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
MLCF 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.67%)
NBP 126.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.66%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
PPL 177.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.27%)
PREMA 39.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PRL 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
PTC 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
SNGP 120.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.71%)
SSGC 43.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
TREET 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
TRG 59.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.53%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,601 Increased By 118.8 (0.82%)
BR30 41,527 Increased By 246.8 (0.6%)
KSE100 143,037 Increased By 984.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 43,996 Increased By 289.4 (0.66%)
Aug 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bonds inch lower ahead of RBI policy decision

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2025 05:10pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bonds dipped slightly on Tuesday as traders braced for the central bank’s policy decision a day later.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond settled at 6.3321%, compared with Monday’s close of 6.3179%, while the yield on the 6.68% 2040 bond ended at 6.6888% versus 6.6611% in previous close.

Bond yields move inversely to prices.

The spread between 10-year and 15-year bond government bond yields widened to 35 basis points during the day, the most since July 1.

“While interest rates are likely to remain lower for an extended period, the structural rally in long bonds appears to have largely played out,” strategists at Axis AMC said in a note.

“Unless India faces a significant growth shock where we see aggressive rate cuts or sees renewed momentum from inclusion in Bloomberg indices, which improves the demand-supply dynamics, we believe the scope for rally in long duration bonds is limited.”

India’s 10-year bond yield falls most in 12 weeks tracking US peers

Investors will monitor any dovish commentary or downward revisions to economic forecasts by the RBI on Wednesday, which could extend the decline in government bond yields and overnight index swap rates, even in the absence of a rate cut, treasury officials said.

Some market participants expect a 25 bp cut in the August policy, while the majority anticipate that the RBI will hold the rates steady.

“Further downside risks to growth have resurfaced amid uncertainty from the tariff hikes,” Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a note.

“While our base case remains for a 25 bps rate cut, the odds are evenly balanced given the downside risk on the INR due to the tariff uncertainties.”

Rates

India’s overnight index swap rates ended lower on Tuesday, continuing the previous day’s drop.

The one-year OIS rate ended 1 basis point lower at 5.44% and the two-year OIS rate dropped 2 bps to 5.39%. The liquid five-year OIS rate ended about 2 bps lower at 5.6375%.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bonds inch lower ahead of RBI policy decision

Yet another record high as KSE-100 soars past 143,000 points

Scores of PTI workers, leaders arrested as party demands Imran Khan’s release

Pakistan’s budget deficit at 5.4% of GDP; primary surplus climbs to 2.4% in FY25

Gwadar Port Authority to partner with Chinese firm to boost investments

Rupee climbs against US dollar

Naval Chief Naveed Ashraf awarded Turkiye’s prestigious Legion of Merit

Pakistan, UK agree to deepen defence cooperation

Govt confident of full-year achievement as FBR meets July tax target

President, PM, armed forces reiterate support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

FO rejects ‘baseless allegations’ of involvement of Pakistani nationals in Ukraine conflict

Read more stories