Business & Finance

India’s insurance regulator fines Policybazaar 50 million rupees for lapses

Published 05 Aug, 2025 05:00pm

India’s insurance regulator has fined PB Fintech’s online insurance aggregator arm, Policybazaar, 50 million rupees (around $570,000) for regulatory lapses including directorships held by key managerial personnel, the company said on Tuesday.

Policybazaar helps users select insurance coverage.

The regulator had inspected Policybazaar in June 2020, following which PB Fintech received a so-called show-cause notice in October 2024.

After additional submissions and personal hearings, the regulator decided on the penalty on Monday, according to PB Fintech.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India also issued additional directions to the company, PB Fintech said, without specifying them.

India’s Adani Ports posts quarterly profit rise on cargo volume growth

It has identified violations related to tagging of policies and premium remittance, the company added.

The order will not have any impact on Policybazaar’s operations, PB Fintech said.

Its shares were down 2.3% after the news.

