BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
BOP 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.49%)
CPHL 85.37 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (3.43%)
DCL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.54%)
DGKC 181.93 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.89%)
FCCL 49.51 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (3.9%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
GCIL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
HUBC 160.90 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (1.88%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.92%)
LOTCHEM 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
MLCF 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.67%)
NBP 126.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.66%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
PPL 177.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.27%)
PREMA 39.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PRL 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
PTC 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
SNGP 120.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.71%)
SSGC 43.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
TREET 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
TRG 59.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.53%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,601 Increased By 118.8 (0.82%)
BR30 41,527 Increased By 246.8 (0.6%)
KSE100 143,037 Increased By 984.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 43,996 Increased By 289.4 (0.66%)
Aug 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian markets regulator aims for fewer related-party deals being reported, needing investor nod

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2025 04:39pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s markets regulator on Monday proposed that low-value transactions between interconnected entities, or “related parties”, no longer need to be disclosed and that only some of such high-value deals need shareholder approval.

These proposals are part of the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) relook at the required disclosures on labour, environment and other issues as it seeks “optimal regulations” under recently appointed chairman, Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

The regulator has now proposed that companies no longer need to disclose related-party transactions that have a value of less than 150 million rupees (about $1.70 million).

While they will still have to report transactions above this value, it has proposed a revenue-based graded approach to determine which of these deals will require approval from minority shareholders.

For instance, a company with an annual turnover of more than 300 billion rupees will need shareholder clearance for a related-party transaction worth more than 25 billion rupees ($285 million).

However, shareholders would need to clear every related-party transaction worth more than 50 billion rupees (about $570 million). That threshold, though, is five times higher than the current one of 10 billion rupees.

India’s markets regulator proposes to relax limits for approval, disclosure of related-party transactions

This increase would have meant 60% of the related-party deals among the top 100 listed firms on the National Stock Exchange in the last two fiscal years would not have needed shareholder approval, according to the SEBI’s calculations.

“This will ease compliance burden on listed entities, give some flexibility and reduce timelines for related-party transactions,” said Lalit Kumar, partner at J Sagar Associates.

He said this approach is departure from the previous SEBI regime when rules around related-party transactions were ‘only tightened’ and disclosure requirements were increased.

Since taking over as SEBI chairman in March, Pandey has sought to dial back the disclosure requirements, and opt for “honest” disclosures.

India SEBI Securities and Exchange Board of India Indian markets regulator

Comments

200 characters

Indian markets regulator aims for fewer related-party deals being reported, needing investor nod

Yet another record high as KSE-100 soars past 143,000 points

Scores of PTI workers, leaders arrested as party demands Imran Khan’s release

Pakistan’s budget deficit at 5.4% of GDP; primary surplus climbs to 2.4% in FY25

Gwadar Port Authority to partner with Chinese firm to boost investments

Rupee climbs against US dollar

Naval Chief Naveed Ashraf awarded Turkiye’s prestigious Legion of Merit

Pakistan, UK agree to deepen defence cooperation

Govt confident of full-year achievement as FBR meets July tax target

President, PM, armed forces reiterate support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

FO rejects ‘baseless allegations’ of involvement of Pakistani nationals in Ukraine conflict

Read more stories