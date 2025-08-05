BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
BOP 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.49%)
CPHL 85.37 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (3.43%)
DCL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.54%)
DGKC 181.93 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.89%)
FCCL 49.51 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (3.9%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
GCIL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
HUBC 160.90 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (1.88%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.92%)
LOTCHEM 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
MLCF 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.67%)
NBP 126.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.66%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
PPL 177.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.27%)
PREMA 39.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PRL 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
PTC 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
SNGP 120.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.71%)
SSGC 43.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
TREET 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
TRG 59.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.53%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,601 Increased By 118.8 (0.82%)
BR30 41,527 Increased By 246.8 (0.6%)
KSE100 143,037 Increased By 984.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 43,996 Increased By 289.4 (0.66%)
Aug 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil gains on bargain buying, improved export hopes

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2025 04:11pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures settled higher on Tuesday, supported by bargain buying and stronger Dalian palm olein, while traders expect improved export data for the first half of August.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 103 ringgit, or 2.46%, at 4,290 ringgit ($1,015.38) a metric ton at the close. The contract fell 1.37% in the previous session.

Bargain buying supported prices across the board while Dalian palm olein recovered from yesterday’s lows, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

“The market will also be looking for improvement in export figures in the first half of August,” the trader added.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.19%, while its palm oil contract added 2.84%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade gained 0.17%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil slips over concerns of rising output, stocks

India’s palm oil imports fell in July on contract cancellations, while soyoil shipments to the country surged to a three-year high due to competitive prices and the delivery of delayed shipments from June, five dealers said.

Malaysia’s palm oil inventories are forecast to rise for a fifth consecutive month in July to reach their highest level in almost two years, as production growth outpaced exports, a Reuters survey showed.

Oil was little changed as traders assessed rising OPEC+ supply and worries of weaker global demand, against U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to India over its Russian oil purchases.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.24% against the dollar, making the commodity slightly more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil imports palm oil export palm oil import Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil gains on bargain buying, improved export hopes

Yet another record high as KSE-100 soars past 143,000 points

Scores of PTI workers, leaders arrested as party demands Imran Khan’s release

Pakistan’s budget deficit at 5.4% of GDP; primary surplus climbs to 2.4% in FY25

Gwadar Port Authority to partner with Chinese firm to boost investments

Rupee climbs against US dollar

Naval Chief Naveed Ashraf awarded Turkiye’s prestigious Legion of Merit

Pakistan, UK agree to deepen defence cooperation

Govt confident of full-year achievement as FBR meets July tax target

President, PM, armed forces reiterate support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

FO rejects ‘baseless allegations’ of involvement of Pakistani nationals in Ukraine conflict

Read more stories