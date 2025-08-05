BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.38%)
BOP 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
CPHL 85.65 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (3.77%)
DCL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.62%)
DGKC 183.90 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (1.99%)
FCCL 48.94 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.71%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
GCIL 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.69%)
HUBC 161.25 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.1%)
KEL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
MLCF 85.58 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.71%)
NBP 127.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
PAEL 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.88%)
PIAHCLA 20.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.43%)
PIBTL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
POWER 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
PPL 176.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-1.71%)
PREMA 40.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.28%)
PRL 31.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
PTC 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
SNGP 120.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.79%)
SSGC 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
TREET 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
TRG 59.35 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.97%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 14,595 Increased By 112.5 (0.78%)
BR30 41,570 Increased By 289.9 (0.7%)
KSE100 142,825 Increased By 772.7 (0.54%)
KSE30 43,919 Increased By 212.6 (0.49%)
Aug 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FO rejects ‘baseless allegations’ of involvement of Pakistani nationals in Ukraine conflict

BR Web Desk Published August 5, 2025 Updated August 5, 2025 10:59am

Pakistan categorically rejected on Tuesday the “baseless and unfounded” allegations of the involvement of its nationals in the conflict in Ukraine.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed his troops in northeastern Ukraine were fighting foreign “mercenaries” from various countries, including China, Pakistan and parts of Africa.

Pakistan reaffirms ‘friendship with Russia and Ukraine,’ urges peaceful resolution to conflict

“We spoke with commanders about the frontline situation, the defence of Vovchansk, and the dynamics of the battles,” the president wrote on X.

“Our warriors in this sector are reporting the participation of mercenaries from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and African countries in the war. We will respond.”

In a press release today, the Foreign Office (FO) said that to date, Pakistan was not formally approached by the Ukrainian authorities, nor had any verifiable evidence been presented to substantiate such claims.

“Government of Pakistan shall take up this matter with the Ukrainian authorities, and seek clarification in this regard,” the FO said.

“Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter.”

Pakistan Ukraine

Comments

200 characters

FO rejects ‘baseless allegations’ of involvement of Pakistani nationals in Ukraine conflict

PTI carries out countrywide protest rallies amid Section 144 in twin cities

PSX extends bull run, KSE-100 crosses 143,000 level

Pakistan’s budget deficit at 5.4% of GDP; primary surplus climbs to 2.4% in FY25

FBR to disallow 50% business expenditure

President, PM, armed forces reiterate support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

‘Same-day tax recovery from banks after notice issuance is unlawful’

Intra-day update: rupee climbs against US dollar

Sales tax payers: FBR to hold public hearings before action

Oil little changed after hitting one-week low, oversupply concerns linger

Read more stories