FO rejects ‘baseless allegations’ of involvement of Pakistani nationals in Ukraine conflict

Pakistan categorically rejected on Tuesday the “baseless and unfounded” allegations of the involvement of its nationals in the conflict in Ukraine.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed his troops in northeastern Ukraine were fighting foreign “mercenaries” from various countries, including China, Pakistan and parts of Africa.

Pakistan reaffirms ‘friendship with Russia and Ukraine,’ urges peaceful resolution to conflict

“We spoke with commanders about the frontline situation, the defence of Vovchansk, and the dynamics of the battles,” the president wrote on X.

“Our warriors in this sector are reporting the participation of mercenaries from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and African countries in the war. We will respond.”

In a press release today, the Foreign Office (FO) said that to date, Pakistan was not formally approached by the Ukrainian authorities, nor had any verifiable evidence been presented to substantiate such claims.

“Government of Pakistan shall take up this matter with the Ukrainian authorities, and seek clarification in this regard,” the FO said.

“Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter.”