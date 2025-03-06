AIRLINK 177.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.37%)
Pakistan

Pakistan reaffirms ‘friendship with Russia and Ukraine,’ urges peaceful resolution to conflict

BR Web Desk Published 06 Mar, 2025 07:47pm

Foreign Office on Thursday reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace in Ukraine during a media briefing, emphasising the country’s friendly relations with both “Russia and Ukraine.”

At his weekly media briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan highlighted the negative impact of the conflict on developing countries, including Pakistan.

‘We are not alone’: Zelenskyy thanks Europe at crisis summit

“Pakistan also has been negatively impacted by this tragic conflict,” he said.

He said Pakistan expresses support for any initiative promoting a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Answering a question about recent arrest of Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) top tier operational commander Shareefullah and his handing over to the United States, the Spokesperson said the intelligence cooperation between Pakistan and the United States is long standing.

He mentioned that Pakistani law enforcement agencies’ efforts against terrorists including Islamic State Khorasan Province have resulted in significant successes.

He said Pakistan collaborated with the US and handed over Shareefullah pursuant to the UN Security Council resolutions.

He added these operations manifest that Pakistan has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.

He said intelligence cooperation has been ongoing and it is not just first time that this kind of activity happened.

Russian President Vladimir Putin Pakistan Foreign office Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Ukrainian refugees Russian missile strike Ukraine peace plan US military aid to Ukraine

