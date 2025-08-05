‘Kashmir Exploitation Day’ today

LAHORE: Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and around the world will celebrate ‘Kashmir Exploitation Day’ on Tuesday (today) with a renewed pledge to continue support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

On August 5, 2019, the Modi-led government revoked Articles 370 and 35-A, which had given special status to the internationally recognized disputed territory and illegally imposed a brutal military and police siege. Pakistan has always supported the Kashmiris politically, diplomatically and morally.

Despite all the oppression, torture and arrests and state terrorism, India could not succeed in its nefarious objectives to demoralize the Kashmiris.

Pakistan to continue supporting people of Jammu & Kashmir: PM Shehbaz

To mark the day, different events will be held. In addition, a complete shutter-down strike and anti-India gatherings will be held on both sides of the Line of Control, including in occupied Srinagar and its suburbs, on the call of the All-Party Hurriyat Conference and other organizations.

By abolishing the special status of Kashmir, India not only violated its own constitution, but also threw half a dozen Security Council resolutions into the dustbin, in which Kashmir was declared disputed and a free, fair and impartial plebiscite was proposed to resolve this dispute so that the Kashmiri people could decide in a referendum to be held under the supervision of the UNO whether they prefer to remain with India or vote in favour of joining Pakistan.

Analysts said, “India must move from dispute denial to dispute resolution in the interest of lasting peace and security in South Asia.”

