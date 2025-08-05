BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
BOP 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.36%)
CPHL 82.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.35%)
DCL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.96%)
DGKC 180.90 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (5.12%)
FCCL 47.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.37%)
FFL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GCIL 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.96%)
HUBC 157.85 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (2.75%)
KEL 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.53%)
MLCF 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.65%)
NBP 126.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.09%)
PAEL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.98%)
POWER 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.95%)
PPL 179.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.45%)
PREMA 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.78%)
PRL 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.25%)
PTC 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
SNGP 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.99%)
SSGC 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-4.85%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.49%)
TREET 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.06%)
TRG 58.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (5.98%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,482 Increased By 57.7 (0.4%)
BR30 41,280 Increased By 422.3 (1.03%)
KSE100 142,053 Increased By 1017.7 (0.72%)
KSE30 43,707 Increased By 372.2 (0.86%)
Aug 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-05

‘Kashmir Exploitation Day’ today

Recorder Report Published 05 Aug, 2025 05:37am

LAHORE: Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and around the world will celebrate ‘Kashmir Exploitation Day’ on Tuesday (today) with a renewed pledge to continue support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

On August 5, 2019, the Modi-led government revoked Articles 370 and 35-A, which had given special status to the internationally recognized disputed territory and illegally imposed a brutal military and police siege. Pakistan has always supported the Kashmiris politically, diplomatically and morally.

Despite all the oppression, torture and arrests and state terrorism, India could not succeed in its nefarious objectives to demoralize the Kashmiris.

Pakistan to continue supporting people of Jammu & Kashmir: PM Shehbaz

To mark the day, different events will be held. In addition, a complete shutter-down strike and anti-India gatherings will be held on both sides of the Line of Control, including in occupied Srinagar and its suburbs, on the call of the All-Party Hurriyat Conference and other organizations.

By abolishing the special status of Kashmir, India not only violated its own constitution, but also threw half a dozen Security Council resolutions into the dustbin, in which Kashmir was declared disputed and a free, fair and impartial plebiscite was proposed to resolve this dispute so that the Kashmiri people could decide in a referendum to be held under the supervision of the UNO whether they prefer to remain with India or vote in favour of joining Pakistan.

Analysts said, “India must move from dispute denial to dispute resolution in the interest of lasting peace and security in South Asia.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LOC IIOJK Line of control Kashmiris Kashmir Exploitation Day Indo Pak tensions

Comments

200 characters

‘Kashmir Exploitation Day’ today

FBR to disallow 50pc business expenditure

Sales tax payers: FBR to hold public hearings before action

Oil little changed after hitting one-week low, oversupply concerns linger

FBR eases key Finance Act provisions

Nepra hints at negative tariff adjustment of Rs1.80/unit

Economic situation: JICA team to draft assessment report

PM visits flood-hit areas of G-B

Dar, Rubio discuss economic cooperation

Faceless Customs Assessment: Audit sparks concerns about under-invoicing

CAREC region sans PRC attracts $13.3bn FDI inflow in 2023

Read more stories