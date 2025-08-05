Fight against terrorism: Minister urges KP, Balochistan to fulfill their responsibilities

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Monday issued a stern warning to the provincial governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, urging them to fulfill their responsibilities in the fight against terrorism, and cautioning that continued “irresponsible conduct” would no longer be tolerated.

Speaking at a Youm-e-Shuhada (Martyrs’ Day) ceremony held at the Islamabad Police Headquarters, Chaudhry said that while Pakistan’s security forces are fully equipped to combat terrorism, a successful fight requires strong political support.

“Security forces are fulfilling their responsibilities, but I want to tell the provincial governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, where terrorism is on the rise, to fulfil their political responsibility,” he said, adding that this cannot happen that on the one hand, our security forces and ordinary citizens are offering sacrifices on a daily basis and the provincial governments do not fulfill their responsibilities.

The minister warned the governments of both the provinces to fulfill their responsibilities as their “irresponsible conduct” would not be acceptable any further.

Chaudhry said that at present, terrorism is again on the rise in the country. “Pakistan has suffered 90,000 casualties, including security personnel, citizens and people from every walk of life,” he said, adding that these 90,000 sacrifices were made for ensuring peace and security in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan is fighting terrorism as the frontline state, and if Pakistan failed to combat terrorism, it would have broader implications for regional and global security.

The minister further said that the Iranian president assured Pakistan that they will fight terrorism jointly, and this will help in improving the situation in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan is holding talks with Afghanistan regarding terrorism; therefore, Afghanistan also needs to fulfil its responsibility as a neighbour.

He said the present government has ended the disparity of salaries between different security forces. Further steps will be taken for improving the capacity of the Islamabad Police and Federal Constabulary (FC), he said.

Chaudhary has assured to provide all necessary resources, including modern weapons to the police force. He paid tribute to the services and sacrifices of the police personnel. There has been a reduction of over 50 percent in heinous crimes in the federal capital territory due to the efforts of the police, he claimed.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and other senior officials of police also attended the event.

