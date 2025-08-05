BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
BOP 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.36%)
CPHL 82.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.35%)
DCL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.96%)
DGKC 180.90 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (5.12%)
FCCL 47.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.37%)
FFL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GCIL 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.96%)
HUBC 157.85 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (2.75%)
KEL 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.53%)
MLCF 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.65%)
NBP 126.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.09%)
PAEL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.98%)
POWER 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.95%)
PPL 179.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.45%)
PREMA 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.78%)
PRL 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.25%)
PTC 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
SNGP 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.99%)
SSGC 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-4.85%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.49%)
TREET 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.06%)
TRG 58.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (5.98%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,482 Increased By 57.7 (0.4%)
BR30 41,280 Increased By 422.3 (1.03%)
KSE100 142,053 Increased By 1017.7 (0.72%)
KSE30 43,707 Increased By 372.2 (0.86%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-05

No casualty reported: Jaffar Express: pilot engine attacked in Balochistan

NNI Published August 5, 2025 Updated August 5, 2025 06:53am

QUETTA: The pilot engine of the Jaffar Express came under firing attack near Kolpur in Balochistan on Monday. Fortunately, no casualty was reported in the incident.

According to railway authorities, the Jaffar Express was stopped at Kolpur station after the incident. The train, travelling from Quetta to Peshawar, resumed its journey after receiving clearance.

Railway officials said that a pilot engine is first sent to Sibi before the Jaffar Express to assess any potential threat.

It was the same pilot engine that came under fire on Monday. The authorities concerned have started investigation of the incident.

Railway police and security agencies have cordoned off the area and started collecting evidence. The attacks on railway tracks and trains have become very common in the recent past.

Recently, the Jaffar Express itself was targeted in a major attack during which passengers were taken hostage. Security forces conducted a robust operation that resulted in the neutralisation of the attackers.

Last month, an explosion occurred on the railway track near Jacobabad, affecting three coaches of the Jaffar Express.

According to railway sources, the blast took place at 10:20am between Sultan Kot and Jacobabad, causing three bogies of the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express to derail.

