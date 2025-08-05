No casualty reported: Jaffar Express: pilot engine attacked in Balochistan

QUETTA: The pilot engine of the Jaffar Express came under firing attack near Kolpur in Balochistan on Monday. Fortunately, no casualty was reported in the incident.

According to railway authorities, the Jaffar Express was stopped at Kolpur station after the incident. The train, travelling from Quetta to Peshawar, resumed its journey after receiving clearance.

Railway officials said that a pilot engine is first sent to Sibi before the Jaffar Express to assess any potential threat.

It was the same pilot engine that came under fire on Monday. The authorities concerned have started investigation of the incident.

Railway police and security agencies have cordoned off the area and started collecting evidence. The attacks on railway tracks and trains have become very common in the recent past.

Recently, the Jaffar Express itself was targeted in a major attack during which passengers were taken hostage. Security forces conducted a robust operation that resulted in the neutralisation of the attackers.

Last month, an explosion occurred on the railway track near Jacobabad, affecting three coaches of the Jaffar Express.

According to railway sources, the blast took place at 10:20am between Sultan Kot and Jacobabad, causing three bogies of the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express to derail.