CDA chief orders third-party audit of uplift projects

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Monday directed third-party audits for all ongoing development projects, and ordered expedited completion of Islamabad Model Jail, IT Facilitation Centres, electric tram feasibility, and the operationalisation of the Blue Area Food Street.

The directives came during a review meeting at the CDA headquarters.

The meeting was attended by senior CDA and ICT Administration officials, including Member Administration and Estate Talat Mehmood, Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza, Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch, and others.

The meeting reviewed progress on critical infrastructure and urban uplift projects such as Shaheen Chowk, Kashmir Chowk, Faizabad Interchange, Gardenia Hub (CDA Model Nursery), Pak Secretariat uplift, modern streetlight installation, police station upgrades, Safari Park, Theme Park, cable car, ferris wheel, and dancing fountain initiatives.

Randhawa also instructed a detailed financial study of all projects recently transferred from PWD to CDA, including cost assessments, fund utilisation, and quality evaluation.

He tasked the Planning and Engineering Wings to develop a strategy for the timely and efficient completion of these projects.

In addition, directives were issued to accelerate the rollout of electric buses, establish charging stations, enhance the solid waste management system, improve water supply across sectors, and upgrade all 279 parks in Islamabad.

Funds from CDA's commercial plot auctions will be channelled into these initiatives.

