BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
BOP 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.36%)
CPHL 82.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.35%)
DCL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.96%)
DGKC 180.90 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (5.12%)
FCCL 47.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.37%)
FFL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GCIL 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.96%)
HUBC 157.85 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (2.75%)
KEL 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.53%)
MLCF 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.65%)
NBP 126.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.09%)
PAEL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.98%)
POWER 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.95%)
PPL 179.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.45%)
PREMA 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.78%)
PRL 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.25%)
PTC 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
SNGP 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.99%)
SSGC 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-4.85%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.49%)
TREET 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.06%)
TRG 58.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (5.98%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,482 Increased By 57.7 (0.4%)
BR30 41,280 Increased By 422.3 (1.03%)
KSE100 142,053 Increased By 1017.7 (0.72%)
KSE30 43,707 Increased By 372.2 (0.86%)
Aug 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-05

CDA chief orders third-party audit of uplift projects

Nuzhat Nazar Published 05 Aug, 2025 07:17am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Monday directed third-party audits for all ongoing development projects, and ordered expedited completion of Islamabad Model Jail, IT Facilitation Centres, electric tram feasibility, and the operationalisation of the Blue Area Food Street.

The directives came during a review meeting at the CDA headquarters.

The meeting was attended by senior CDA and ICT Administration officials, including Member Administration and Estate Talat Mehmood, Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza, Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch, and others.

The meeting reviewed progress on critical infrastructure and urban uplift projects such as Shaheen Chowk, Kashmir Chowk, Faizabad Interchange, Gardenia Hub (CDA Model Nursery), Pak Secretariat uplift, modern streetlight installation, police station upgrades, Safari Park, Theme Park, cable car, ferris wheel, and dancing fountain initiatives.

Randhawa also instructed a detailed financial study of all projects recently transferred from PWD to CDA, including cost assessments, fund utilisation, and quality evaluation.

He tasked the Planning and Engineering Wings to develop a strategy for the timely and efficient completion of these projects.

In addition, directives were issued to accelerate the rollout of electric buses, establish charging stations, enhance the solid waste management system, improve water supply across sectors, and upgrade all 279 parks in Islamabad.

Funds from CDA's commercial plot auctions will be channelled into these initiatives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

CDA

Comments

200 characters

CDA chief orders third-party audit of uplift projects

FBR to disallow 50pc business expenditure

Sales tax payers: FBR to hold public hearings before action

Oil little changed after hitting one-week low, oversupply concerns linger

FBR eases key Finance Act provisions

Nepra hints at negative tariff adjustment of Rs1.80/unit

Economic situation: JICA team to draft assessment report

PM visits flood-hit areas of G-B

Dar, Rubio discuss economic cooperation

Faceless Customs Assessment: Audit sparks concerns about under-invoicing

CAREC region sans PRC attracts $13.3bn FDI inflow in 2023

Read more stories