Jam discusses trade matters with BD envoy

Recorder Report Published 05 Aug, 2025 05:37am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan met with the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, Md Iqbal Hussain Khan, to explore deeper bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, logistics, and industrial linkages.

During the meeting, High Commissioner Khan shared insights from his recent visits to Pakistan’s industrial hubs, noting enthusiastic engagement from local business chambers.

The discussions focused on Bangladesh’s growing industrial needs, particularly for Pakistani coal and limestone to support its power generation and soda ash production.

Key points of discussion included boosting agricultural trade, particularly Pakistan’s imports of pineapples from Bangladesh and potential exports of mangos, pending final technical approvals.

The discussions also covered opportunities in textiles, mineral exports like high-quality limestone from Sindh, and Halal-certified meat products, with both sides committing to address logistical challenges and streamline business visa processes to facilitate smoother trade exchanges. Minister Jam Kamal emphasised the strategic potential of the relationship, stating: “Through focused collaboration in energy, logistics and food security, Pakistan and Bangladesh can develop a transformative economic partnership that benefits our entire region.”

