Sindh PA passes resolution to pay tribute to police martyrs

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution paying tribute to the martyrs of Sindh Police, recognising their sacrifices in maintaining law and order across the province.

The resolution, moved by Pakistan Peoples Party lawmaker Farooq Awan, urged the provincial government to provide comprehensive support packages, including healthcare, education, and employment opportunities, for the families of fallen officers.

Supporting the resolution, Sindh Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar said that the sacrifices of police martyrs have restored peace in the province. “This is Police Day, and it’s a fitting occasion to bring this important resolution to the House.

The police personnel who laid down their lives did so for the safety and security of our people. I have visited the katcha areas, and I can vouch for the bravery of our officers operating there under extremely dangerous conditions,” he said. He added that the Sindh government was working on a policy to provide lifetime salaries and two jobs to the families of martyrs, in line with directives from Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani endorsed the resolution and appreciated Farooq Awan’s continued efforts despite facing an attack himself in the past. “While police have been equipped with weapons and machinery, they still lack the advanced technology and arms possessed by terrorists. It’s the combined bravery of police, armed forces, Rangers, and intelligence agencies that has kept us safe,” he said.

Opposition Leader Ali Khurshidi also extended support to the resolution, calling police and other security forces’ martyrs “national pride.” He demanded that the police should be armed with modern weapons to enhance performance.

The Assembly proceedings earlier saw Excise and Taxation Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla respond to a call attention notice by MQM lawmaker Qurat Ul Ain Khan regarding the new vehicle number plates. He indicated that the provincial government may extend the deadline for the installation of the new security-featured number plates if needed. “These plates were launched in 2021 and are mandatory across Sindh. Strict action will be taken everywhere, not just Karachi,” he stated. He also announced that new centers would soon be opened in Korangi, SITE Area, and Gulshan for public convenience.

Qurat Ul Ain Khan argued that rural areas often face no enforcement, while Karachi residents bear the brunt of the deadline. She said the limited timeline was causing distress among vehicle owners.

MQM’s Aamir Siddiqui raised water shortage issues in his constituency and accused Water Board officials of taking bribes for illegal connections. “I’ve raised this issue multiple times but no resolution has come,” he said. Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Qasim Siraj Soomro assured a thorough investigation and said that outdated pipelines and old pumping machinery were the root causes. “We’ve requested K-Electric for a special feeder and will summon the Water Board MD to the Assembly,” he said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Mohammad Owais highlighted concerns over the allocation and misuse of development funds by UC and Town Chairmen. “Councillors are ignored completely. They should have signing authority on audit reports,” he said. Qasim Siraj Soomro responded that the Assembly had already increased funds to empower local councils and encouraged councillors to lodge complaints with the Local Government Board if necessary.

