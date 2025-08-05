Sri Lanka shares snap eleven-session rally

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares halted an eleven-session gaining streak on Monday, dragged lower by losses in information technology and utilities stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled down 0.64% at 19,786.23. In the past eleven sessions, the benchmark had added about 5.5%.

Swisstek (Ceylon) and York Arcade Holdings were the top two percentage losers on the CSE All-Share, dropping 5.9% and 5.8%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index slumped to 157.5 million shares from 416.7 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover dropped to 4.54 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($15.1 million) from 7.37 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.