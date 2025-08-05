Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 309,754 tonnes of cargo comprising 227,538 tonnes of import cargo and 82,216 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 227,538 comprised of & 110,153 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 74,266 tonnes of Bulk Cargo 6,334 tonnes of Dap & 36,785 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 82,216 comprised of 44,243 tonnes of

Containerized Cargo, 496 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 10,049 tonnes of Natural Barite, 17,176 tonnes of Clinkers, & 10,250 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Around, 06 ships namely, Tanja, Pacific Ginkgo, One Readiness, Msc Vittoria, Asian Lilac, & Swan Lake, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Kmtc Colombo, Dias Well, Elm Galaxy, Tanja, & Fratzis Star, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, X-Press Salween, Kumasi, Victoria Kosan and Marangas Efessos left the port on Monday early morning, while another ship ‘Abilene’ expected to sail on Monday.

Cargo volume of 107,589 tonnes, comprising 71,604 tonnes imports cargo and 35,985 export cargo carried in 2,821 Containers (1,116 TEUs Imports &1,705 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 15 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Tanja, Pacific Nexus, Stanley Park and DSI Phoenix carrying Container, Steel Coil,

Chemicals and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, EVTL and MW-4 respectively on Monday 4thAugust, while two more container ships, MSC Vittoria and Valence are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday 5th August, 2025.

