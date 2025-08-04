Toyota Fortuner & Revo GR-S: built for adventure, tuned for performance

In Pakistan’s sport utility vehicles (SUV) and pickups market, Toyota’s Fortuner GR-S and Revo GR-S stand out as purpose-built vehicles engineered for those who demand performance, utility, and off-road readiness — without compromising on comfort or technology.

While SUVs have gained traction among city users, few locally assembled vehicles offer the level of rugged off-road capability that Fortuner GR-S brings to the table. Built on Toyota’s IMV platform, it shares a durable body-on-frame construction ideal for Pakistan’s diverse driving conditions — from urban streets to mountain trails.

Assembled by Toyota Pakistan, both the Fortuner GR-S and Revo GR-S now come equipped with a Panoramic View Monitor (PVM) — offering drivers a 360-degree view of their surroundings for enhanced maneuverability in tight urban settings and challenging off-road trails.

Additionally, the Fortuner GR-S features Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), reinforcing its credentials as one of the premium SUVs built for both adventure and everyday safety.

On the connectivity and convenience front, all Revo variants now come with an upgraded 9“ high-definition infotainment display, while both Fortuner and Revo variants benefit from significant system enhancements including wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, NFC pairing, a 3.0A fast-charging USB port, and a faster 3-core processor. These updates bring the cabin experience up to speed with modern tech expectations, ensuring passengers stay connected on the go.

Performance roots – GR-S heritage

Both models are specially tuned by Toyota Gazoo Racing (GR), the brand’s motorsport division. The GR-S variants feature monotube shock absorbers, refined GR-tuned suspension, and sporty steering calibration — all designed to enhance high-speed stability, off-road grip, and body control.

According to auto sector analyst Usman Ansari, Fortuner and Revo GR-S have a distinct edge in the market, thanks to Toyota’s localised assembly, after-sales support, and genuine part availability — unlike imported SUVs and pickups that often lack dealership service and long-term warranty backing.

Inside the cabin, the GR-S signature interior includes bucket-style seats, GR embroidery, contrast stitching, and GR branding across the vehicle — giving both vehicles a sporty, premium appeal.

For off-road enthusiasts, Fortuner GR-S and Revo GR-S features include a 4x4 system, Rear Differential Lock, Low Range (L4) mode, Hill Start Assist Control, Downhill Assist Control, Limited Slip Differential, and Active Traction Control — making it not just a city vehicle but a complete go-anywhere machine.

While the Fortuner shares its platform with the Hilux Revo, it is purpose-built as a seven-seat premium SUV, ideal for families or group travelers looking to explore Pakistan’s outdoors in comfort and confidence. Revo GR-S, meanwhile, is more than just a commercial pickup — it is a performance lifestyle truck designed for thrill-seekers, adventurers, and bold personalities.

One of Toyota’s long-standing unique selling propositions (USPs) in Pakistan remains its exceptional resale value. Ansari noted that the diesel Fortuner launched in 2018 at Rs6.4 million has more than doubled in value in the used market — a trend the newer and more refined GR-S models are likely to continue.