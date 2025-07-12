Here’s how to apply for new Ajrak design number plates online

The issue of registration for new number plate has taken Karachi by whirlwind, leaving people scrambling to obtain one for their vehicle as the traffic police have launched crackdown on the citizens commuting without Ajrak design number plates.

Sindh’s Excise and Taxation minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla believes these number plates hold profound significance in a bid to make the city safer. He said the Sindh government began working on the Safe City Project in 2018, under which 12,000 surveillance cameras have been installed in the megalopolis.

Talking to Business Recorder, Chawla stressed that unless vehicles and bikes were registered and properly transferred in the name of the rightful owner, crime in the city could not be effectively controlled.

Describing the features of the new number plates, he said the plates included threads in the background, 3D holograms, and barcodes.

Number plates with Ajrak design: only Excise-issued plates are valid, says minister

“They are also camera-readable, even at night,” he said, pointing towards CCTV camera’s use in detecting a vehicle.

The minister said plates made in the open market did not have the security features and could not be read by cameras, making them unacceptable under the new system.

He stated that the Excise Department had launched three different coloured number plates: white plates for private vehicles and bikes, yellow plates for commercial vehicles, and green plates for government vehicles.

Chawla mentioned that the fee for four wheeler vehicle number plates — whether government or commercial — was set at Rs2,450, while the fee for bike plates is Rs1,850.

He said that the registration process was not limited to cars and bikes but those with trucks and dumpers could also apply.

Following few steps you can register for a number plate online for your vehicle.

Here’s how to apply for registration for a vehicle’s new Ajrak design number plate in Sindh:

Open this link: https://taxportal.excise.gos.pk/home/quick_pay

Choose vehicle type: four wheeler or two wheeler

Enter your mobile number and vehicle registration number (Your motor vehicle tax should be clear till date)

Enter captcha code

Click on Vehicle Details

Select nearest branch

Click on Calculate Amount

Click on deliver challan to me via courier

Fill your address, name and other details there

Generate PSID, then amount will be shown there (fees for numberplate and Rs100 for receiving challan copy via courier).

12-digit PSID will be generated and it will be sent to your mobile phone number as well

Then you can pay the charges over the counter at designated banks, through EasyPaisa, ATM or online banking.

After submitting the requisition, follow instructions on how to get new number plates from Excise department office in your city (from Civic Centre in Karachi)

You normally need to wait for about three months for the new plates to be prepared. When the plates are ready, you’ll be notified and can collect them, surrendering the old plates.