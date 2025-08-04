BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
Sindh CM hails Lyari’s young footballers for winning Norway Cup 2025

BR Web Desk Published 04 Aug, 2025 06:28pm

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday congratulated Lyari’s youth football team, Better Future Pakistan, on winning the prestigious Norway Cup 2025 (Boys U-15 category), calling the victory a proud moment for the entire nation.

In a statement issued from the Chief Minister’s House, Shah said the young footballers from Lyari have “brought glory to Pakistan and Sindh on the global stage” and that “they are our identity and our pride.”

“The Sindh government is committed to ensuring national recognition for these young heroes,” he added.

Better Future Pakistan, a team of young footballers from Karachi’s Lyari neighbourhood, made history by defeating Danish club KFUM Oslo by 2-1 in the U-15 final of the Norway Cup, one of the world’s largest youth football tournaments. The final was played in Oslo on Saturday.

The team remained undefeated throughout the tournament, displaying exceptional teamwork, discipline, and resilience.

The victory is being hailed as a milestone achievement not only for Lyari, long known as the hub of football in Pakistan, but also for the country’s grassroots sports development.

Earlier, videos of the jubilant celebrations went viral on social media, showing the team waving Pakistani flags after the final whistle and receiving their gold medals on the podium.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah termed the win a moment of pride for the whole country and vowed continued support for youth sports initiatives in underserved communities.

Background

The Norway Cup is the world’s largest international youth football tournament held annually in Oslo, Norway. The 2025 edition featured over 2,000 teams from 58 countries.

Better Future Pakistan’s participation was part of a broader youth engagement initiative supported by local community organisers, volunteers, and sponsors committed to using sport as a tool for social uplift in Lyari.

