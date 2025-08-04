Deadline for Ajrak design number plates extended till Oct 31 for two-wheelers

Sindh government extended on Monday the deadline for new Ajrak design number plates till October 31, 2025 for two-wheelers.

Earlier, the provincial government had set August 14 as the deadline for Ajrak design number plates for both two and four wheelers, an initiative that has been linked with the Safe City Project.

Speaking to Business Recorder last month, Sindh’s Excise and Taxation minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla emphasised the necessity of new car and motorcycle number plates, stating that the Safe City Project could not succeed until the security-enhanced number plates issued by the government were fully implemented.

The minister clarified that only Excise offices could issue the new Ajrak design number plates and those issued by outside agents or shops would not be considered valid.

Describing the features of the new number plates, he said the plates included threads in the background, 3D holograms, and barcodes.

“They are also camera-readable, even at night.”

He said plates made in the open market did not possess those security features and could not be read by cameras, making them unacceptable under the new system.

The minister stated that the Excise Department had launched three different colored number plates: white plates for private vehicles and bikes, yellow plates for commercial vehicles, and green plates for government vehicles.