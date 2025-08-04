BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
Dubai attracts 9.88mn international tourists in first half of 2025

BR Web Desk Published August 4, 2025 Updated August 4, 2025 05:14pm

Dubai welcomes 9.88 million overnight visitors from January-June 2025 - an increase of 6% compared to the same period in 2024, according to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

22% of the visitors came from Western Europe, followed by 15% from South Asia, 15% CIS and Eastern Europe, and another 11% from the MENA region. North East and South East Asia (9 per cent), the Americas (7 per cent), Africa (4 per cent) and Australasia (2 per cent) rounded up the primary source markets.

“Dubai continues to set new records in international visitation, reinforcing the strategic vision of Mohammed bin Rashid to make the city a major global business and tourism destination,” Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai announced in a post on X.

Dubai sets new record of 18.72 mn international visitors in 2024

Hotel average occupancy reached 80.6 percent, up from 78.7 percent in the first half of 2024.

This development builds on Dubai’s accelerated growth in the tourism sector. In 2024, the city set a new record for international tourism in 2024, welcoming 18.72 million overnight visitors overall – marking a 9 per cent YoY increase, according to the Government of Dubai Media Office.

The UAE’s tax-friendly policies, strategic location, ease of doing business and visa access are facilitating this growth, as Dubai remains poised to welcome record tourists, as well as attracting High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) to the UAE.

