PM Shehbaz briefed on flood situation, damages caused by rains in GB

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday held separate meetings with Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Syed Mehdi Shah and Chief Minister Gulbar Khan during his daylong visit to Gilgit Baltistan.

During the meetings, the GB dignitaries briefed the prime minister on the flood situation and damages caused by recent rains, the PM Office said, as death toll surges to 299 due to rain-related incidents across the country.

Spokesperson of Gilgit-Baltistan Government Faizullah Faraq on July 25 said at least nine people had been died by then in the floods across Gilgit-Baltistan.

In a statement, Faraq had said 10 to 12 people were missing while three stranded tourists had been rescued.

“More than 500 houses and 27 bridges have been damaged by floodwaters across the region [since June 26],” he had said, adding that the highest financial and human losses occurred in Diamer district due to flood.

During the meeting between the prime minister and governor, prayers were also offered for those who lost their lives in rains and floods.

Governor Shah informed the prime minister about the progress of the ongoing development projects and law and order situation in the region.

Meanwhile, CM Khan discussed key local issues, in addition to the aftermath of recent rains and floods.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Gulbar Khan in Gilgit on August 4, 2025. Photo: PM Office

During the meeting, the chief minister briefed the premier about the recent rains and flood situation, and informed him about the government’s rescue and relief operations.

The GB chief minister also paid tribute to the prime minister for the decision to establish Danish Schools in Gilgit-Baltistan.

They discussed the overall law and order situation and progress of development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan.

PM calls for efforts to deal with challenge of climate change

After meeting the GB governor and CM, the prime minister presided a meeting in Gilgit regarding the damage caused by recent rains and floods in Gilgit-Baltistan. PM Shehbaz directed the forum for making concerted and vigorous efforts to effectively deal with the challenge of climate change.

He directed the Ministry of Climate Change to adopt a more proactive approach. He underscored the importance of generating funds to develop climate-resilient infrastructure.

The prime minister noted that although Pakistan contributes minimally to global emissions, it remains among the ten countries most severely affected by climate change.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding the recent floods and rehabilitation work in Gilgit Balitistan in Gilgit on August 4, 2025. Photo: PM Office

He said that all regions of the country are facing the consequences of climate change, highlighting the critical role of the Ministry of Climate Change in dealing with this challenge. He was appreciative of NDMA’s efforts for relief and rehabilitation in the flood affected areas.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that Daanish Schools will be established in Gilgit-Baltistan. He said that he is also personally overseeing the solar power project approved by the Central Development Working Party for Gilgit-Baltistan. He said the project’s approval will also be sought from ECNEC, assuring that it will be his utmost effort to complete the project at the earliest.

299 dead, 715 injured in rains: NDMA

A total of 299 people, including 140 children, have lost their lives, and 715 others—among them 239 children—have been injured in flash floods and torrential rains that have swept through vulnerable areas of the country since June 26, according to the latest figures issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Since June 26, flash floods and torrential rains have caused widespread destruction, damaging a total of 1,676 houses across the affected areas.

Of these, 562 homes were completely destroyed, while 1,114 sustained partial damage. The severe weather also led to the loss of 428 livestock, compounding the impact on local communities.