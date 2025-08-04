BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
BOP 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.79%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.36%)
CPHL 82.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.47%)
DCL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
DGKC 176.90 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (2.8%)
FCCL 47.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.75%)
FFL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GCIL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
HUBC 153.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.1%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.3%)
LOTCHEM 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.86%)
MLCF 84.38 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (2.02%)
NBP 127.44 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.6%)
PAEL 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
PIAHCLA 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.38%)
PIBTL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.08%)
POWER 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
PPL 182.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.4%)
PREMA 40.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PRL 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
PTC 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.47%)
SNGP 122.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.38%)
SSGC 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-3.86%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
TPLP 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.32%)
TREET 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.83%)
TRG 58.70 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.8%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,496 Increased By 71.2 (0.49%)
BR30 41,190 Increased By 331.6 (0.81%)
KSE100 142,191 Increased By 1155.9 (0.82%)
KSE30 43,701 Increased By 366.5 (0.85%)
European shares tick higher after Friday selloff; Swiss stocks slump

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2025 01:00pm

European shares edged higher on Monday, recovering some ground after a sharp selloff on Friday, while Swiss stocks slumped to their lowest in more than three months as investors digested a hefty 39% U.S. tariff rate.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% by 0720 GMT, after logging its biggest daily drop in more than three months on Friday. Switzerland’s benchmark SMI index fell 1.5% as trading resumed after a long weekend.

Switzerland could revise its offer to the United States after being hit by a staggering levy late last week that experts warned could trigger a recession, Business Minister Guy Parmelin said.

Swiss pharma stocks Novartis and Roche slipped 1.3% and 2.3%, respectively, after U.S. President Donald Trump sent letters to the leaders of 17 major pharmaceutical companies directing them to slash U.S. prescription drug prices.

Swiss luxury companies Richemont and Swatch, among the most exposed to tariffs, fell more than 1.5% each.

UBS slipped 2.5% after the bank said it would pay $300 million to resolve U.S. mortgage securities cases related to misselling of mortage-linked investments.

Lloyds was a bright spot, gaining 6.3% to the top of the Stoxx 600 index after the UK’s Supreme Court overturned a ruling on motor finance commissions in positive news for banks.

European shares

