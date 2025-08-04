Pakistan, US to continue cooperation on shared interests

Pakistan and the US have agreed to remain in contact and continue cooperation on areas of mutual interest.

This was agreed during a phone call between Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday, as stated by the Foreign Office (FO).

“The two leaders discussed a range of bilateral matters and exchanged views on current regional & international issues,” the FO said.

Last month, the two met and stressed in their discussion the importance of expanding trade and ties in critical minerals and mining.

During their meeting, Dar “appreciated the pivotal role” of US President Donald Trump and Rubio “in de-escalating tensions between Pakistan and India by facilitating a ceasefire,” as per a statement by the FO.

Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan that he announced on social media on May 10 after Washington held talks with both sides.