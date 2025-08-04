BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
BOP 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
CNERGY 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.5%)
CPHL 82.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.41%)
DCL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
DGKC 176.70 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (2.68%)
FCCL 47.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.75%)
FFL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GCIL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
HUBC 153.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.12%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.3%)
LOTCHEM 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.86%)
MLCF 84.69 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.39%)
NBP 127.44 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.6%)
PAEL 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.18%)
POWER 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
PPL 182.75 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.53%)
PREMA 40.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PRL 31.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.35%)
PTC 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.47%)
SNGP 122.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.52%)
SSGC 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-3.86%)
TELE 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TPLP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.01%)
TREET 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.83%)
TRG 58.89 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (6.15%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,500 Increased By 75.9 (0.53%)
BR30 41,220 Increased By 361.4 (0.88%)
KSE100 142,192 Increased By 1157 (0.82%)
KSE30 43,703 Increased By 368.2 (0.85%)
Aug 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Fernandes critical of ‘lazy’ Manchester United in pre-season draw with Everton

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2025 12:47pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes let rip at his teammates following their 2-2 pre-season draw with fellow Premier League side Everton, saying their performance was “lazy” and calling for further reinforcements.

A second-half goal from Mason Mount had United on course for victory in Atlanta, Georgia after Fernandes’s opener was cancelled out by Iliman Ndiaye, but a bizarre 75th-minute own goal by Ayden Heaven gifted Everton the draw on Sunday.

The draw put a slight damper on the Old Trafford club’s tour of the United States, after promising victories over West Ham United and Bournemouth last month.

“It’s been important for developing how we want to play and getting the new players involved too,” Fernandes told NBC Sports.

“We didn’t want to finish in this way. Our performance wasn’t the best and we were a little bit lazy today. We want to avoid that because with laziness you can pay at any moment.”

Tottenham’s Son bids emotional farewell in South Korea, Maddison suffers knee injury

United had their worst-ever Premier League campaign in the 2024-25 season, finishing 15th in the standings, and are looking to strengthen in the transfer window, signing Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo - both of whom started against Everton.

“It’s improving. But it’s not the place it needs to be. I don’t want to take a dig at anyone but the club is doing the best they can in terms of the financial situation they talk about,” Fernandes said.

“But it was crystal clear we needed more competition for the players that were here, more quality to get everyone to step up a little more to get to the XI, and I think that is what the club are trying to do.

“Hopefully we can get one or two players more to help with that.”

Asked about Fernandes’s comments, manager Ruben Amorim told reporters: “I think I’m happy for the players to have that feeling. It’s saying that they understand the situation. So, it’s a good feeling.

“I think the momentum of the tour was perfect. We had the weeks to work with a good environment, good feeling, and then we go back to Carrington (training ground) and we are near to start the season.

“We are going with the feeling that we need to do a lot of things (better).”

United begin the new Premier League season against Arsenal on August 17.

Manchester United Bruno Fernandes

Comments

200 characters

Fernandes critical of ‘lazy’ Manchester United in pre-season draw with Everton

PSX maintains bullish run, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Pakistan, US to continue cooperation on shared interests

Sugar cartelisation case hearing postponed on mills’ request

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia condemn Israeli govt officials’ provocative actions against Al-Aqsa Mosque

Pakistan tenders to buy 100,000 metric tons of sugar, traders say

Pakistan’s TOMCL enters into Tajikistan with $3.24mn export deal

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.7bn first interest payment

Pakistan beat West Indies by 13 runs to capture T20 series

At least 54 migrants die as boat sinks off Yemen, dozens missing

Read more stories