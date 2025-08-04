BML 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
BOP 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.93%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.36%)
CPHL 82.87 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.68%)
DCL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
DGKC 176.60 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (2.62%)
FCCL 47.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.95%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
GCIL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
HUBC 153.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.12%)
KEL 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.86%)
MLCF 84.50 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.16%)
NBP 127.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.49%)
PAEL 41.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.18%)
POWER 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.23%)
PPL 183.00 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.67%)
PREMA 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
PRL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
PTC 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.47%)
SNGP 122.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.53%)
SSGC 43.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-4.12%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.42%)
TREET 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.88%)
TRG 58.82 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (6.02%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,497 Increased By 72 (0.5%)
BR30 41,220 Increased By 361.4 (0.88%)
KSE100 142,190 Increased By 1155.4 (0.82%)
KSE30 43,701 Increased By 366.1 (0.84%)
Aug 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Tottenham’s Son bids emotional farewell in South Korea, Maddison suffers knee injury

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2025 12:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SEOUL: Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min played what is expected to be his final match for the club in front of 64,773 fans at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Sunday, and teammate James Maddison was carried off with a knee injury.

The 33-year-old Son, who is under contract until 2026, is set to leave Spurs after a decade. He led Spurs to their first trophy in 17 years with their win over Manchester United in the Europa League final in May.

Sunday’s friendly against Newcastle United ended 1-1, with Spurs forward Brennan Johnson scoring in the fourth minute and Newcastle winger Harvey Barnes equalising in the 38th. Son was substituted off in the 65th minute for new signing Mohammed Kudus.

Son received a guard of honour from both Spurs and Newcastle players, along with a warm ovation from the crowd, as he bade a teary farewell. He is expected to stay in South Korea while the rest of the Spurs players fly to London.

“At first, I really didn’t think I was going to cry. But obviously, it is not easy leaving a team I’ve spent so much time with,” Son said.

“And hearing from all these players made me really emotional. I’ve had an unforgettable day thanks to all the fans, my teammates and my opponents. I feel so happy that I don’t think I will be able to sleep tonight.

Lionel Messi exits Leagues Cup match with apparent leg injury

“My career is not over yet, and I want to continue to bring (the fans) joy. I know I have more things I want to accomplish as a football player.”

Son joined the north London club from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and though he did not disclose his next destination, British media have linked him with a move to Major League Soccer club Los Angeles FC.

“Unbelievable scenes for Son from his teammates and the respect from the Newcastle players,” Spurs manager Thomas Frank said.

“First we had the walkaround and then the teammates gathered around and he was emotional. In the changing room it was more of the same… It was beautiful.”

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said, “The reaction was instinctive from my players. It’s not just his talent but the way he has carried himself over the years. I think he’s seen as one of the game’s great Premier League players.”

Maddison came on in the 75th minute but went down off the ball, clutching his knee, and appeared to be in considerable discomfort. The 28-year-old England international was taken off on a stretcher around the 86th minute.

“We’re pretty sure it was the same knee he injured before. I think sometimes in life and football things can be both beautiful and brutal,” Frank said.

Maddison suffered an injury to the same knee in May and missed the final part of last season.

The club later announced the loan signing of midfielder Joao Palhinha from Bayern Munich.

The 30-year-old, who previously played in the Premier League for Fulham, joins until the end of next season with an option to make the move permanent.

Tottenham Hotspur Newcastle United South Korea, Maddison Son Heung

Comments

200 characters

Tottenham’s Son bids emotional farewell in South Korea, Maddison suffers knee injury

PSX maintains bullish run, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Pakistan, US to continue cooperation on shared interests

Sugar cartelisation case hearing postponed on mills’ request

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia condemn Israeli govt officials’ provocative actions against Al-Aqsa Mosque

Pakistan tenders to buy 100,000 metric tons of sugar, traders say

Pakistan’s TOMCL enters into Tajikistan with $3.24mn export deal

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.7bn first interest payment

Pakistan beat West Indies by 13 runs to capture T20 series

At least 54 migrants die as boat sinks off Yemen, dozens missing

Read more stories