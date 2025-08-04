BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
BOP 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.93%)
CNERGY 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.5%)
CPHL 82.87 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.68%)
DCL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
DGKC 176.61 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (2.63%)
FCCL 47.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.95%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
GCIL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.08%)
KEL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.86%)
MLCF 84.50 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.16%)
NBP 127.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.26%)
PAEL 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.18%)
POWER 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
PPL 182.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.4%)
PREMA 40.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PRL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.44%)
PTC 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.47%)
SNGP 122.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.52%)
SSGC 43.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.9%)
TELE 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TPLP 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.11%)
TREET 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.88%)
TRG 58.89 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (6.15%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,500 Increased By 75.9 (0.53%)
BR30 41,220 Increased By 361.4 (0.88%)
KSE100 142,183 Increased By 1148.3 (0.81%)
KSE30 43,706 Increased By 371.4 (0.86%)
Markets

India bonds rise tracking US peers; RBI policy in focus

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2025 11:53am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bonds edged higher in early deals on Monday, with bulls lapping up debt after an uptick in U.S. Treasuries, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) rate setting outcome this week.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 6.3366% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, compared with Friday’s close of 6.3680%.

Bond yields move inversely to prices.

“With domestic inflation undershooting expectations and softer non-farm payrolls data in the U.S., people will be comfortable with rates,” said Gopal Tripathi, head of treasury and capital markets at Jana Small Finance Bank.

“The domestic bond yield curve may see some bullish steepening,” Tripathi said, adding that 6.33% is a crucial level for the 10-year benchmark paper.

“If breached, we may go towards previous lows.”

The yield on the U.S. 10-year bond was at 4.2454% in Asian hours, after a weak jobs data raised bets for a Federal Reserve rate cut in September.

Meanwhile, the RBI is widely expected to keep its key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, according to a majority of the economists polled by Reuters.

Bets for another rate cut have risen after the U.S. last week slapped steep tariffs on Indian exports, which is likely to pressure growth even as inflation remains subdued.

India’s annual retail inflation slowed to a more than six-year low of 2.10% in June, near the lower end of the RBI’s tolerance band, and is expected to drop to a record low in July.

