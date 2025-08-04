BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
BOP 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.93%)
CNERGY 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.5%)
CPHL 82.87 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.68%)
DCL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
DGKC 176.61 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (2.63%)
FCCL 47.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.95%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
GCIL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.08%)
KEL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.86%)
MLCF 84.50 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.16%)
NBP 127.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.26%)
PAEL 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.18%)
POWER 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
PPL 182.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.4%)
PREMA 40.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PRL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.44%)
PTC 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.47%)
SNGP 122.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.52%)
SSGC 43.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.9%)
TELE 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TPLP 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.11%)
TREET 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.88%)
TRG 58.89 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (6.15%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,500 Increased By 75.9 (0.53%)
BR30 41,220 Increased By 361.4 (0.88%)
KSE100 142,183 Increased By 1148.3 (0.81%)
KSE30 43,706 Increased By 371.4 (0.86%)
Aug 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, Hong Kong stocks rebound after steep weekly loss

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2025 11:52am

HONG KONG: Chinese and Hong Kong stocks inched higher on Monday, recovering from last week’s sharp declines, as defense and banking stocks led gains.

  • By the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.2% at 3,567.02 points, recovering from losses in the opening hour. The blue-chip CSI300 index was barely changed.

  • The defence sector led the onshore market higher with a 2.2% gain. The banking sector added 1% and semiconductors gained 0.4%.

  • The small gains on Monday came after markets booked their steepest losses since April last week. The bullish trend for Chinese equities has started to show signs of slowing as the much anticipated Politburo meeting and tariff negotiations with the U.S. both failed to deliver positive surprises.

  • “Market sentiment is becoming more volatile as positive catalysts are losing momentum,” Citic Securities said in a note, adding that investors might shift focus to defensive sectors and those more insulated from external shocks.

  • In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 0.5% at 24,627.25, also recovering from last week’s loss.

  • The tech sector jumped 0.9% and AI-related shares added 1%, leading markets higher.

  • Looking ahead, markets are awaiting new developments on the trade truce between China and the U.S. that expires on August 12. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday that Washington has the makings of a deal and was “optimistic” about the path forward.

  • China’s trade data and CPI readings later this week will also give investors more clues about the health of the world’s second-largest economy.

  • “Given rising uncertainties in the foreign market, especially in the U.S. where Trump’s intervention of economic reporting undermines the efficacy of policies, both on- and off-shore Chinese markets will likely be under pressure in the near term,” Hong Hao, chief investment officer at Lotus Asset Management, said in a note.

Chinese and Hong Kong stocks

Comments

200 characters

China, Hong Kong stocks rebound after steep weekly loss

PSX maintains bullish run, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Pakistan, US to continue cooperation on shared interests

Sugar cartelisation case hearing postponed on mills’ request

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia condemn Israeli govt officials’ provocative actions against Al-Aqsa Mosque

Pakistan tenders to buy 100,000 metric tons of sugar, traders say

Pakistan’s TOMCL enters into Tajikistan with $3.24mn export deal

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.7bn first interest payment

Pakistan beat West Indies by 13 runs to capture T20 series

At least 54 migrants die as boat sinks off Yemen, dozens missing

Read more stories