BML 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
BOP 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
CNERGY 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.5%)
CPHL 82.87 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.68%)
DCL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
DGKC 176.61 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (2.63%)
FCCL 47.17 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.99%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
GCIL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
HUBC 153.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
KEL 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.86%)
MLCF 84.50 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.16%)
NBP 127.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.49%)
PAEL 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
PIAHCLA 20.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.18%)
POWER 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
PPL 182.70 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.51%)
PREMA 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
PRL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
PTC 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.47%)
SNGP 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.37%)
SSGC 43.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-4.1%)
TELE 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TPLP 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.32%)
TREET 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.88%)
TRG 58.82 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (6.02%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,500 Increased By 75.9 (0.53%)
BR30 41,220 Increased By 361.4 (0.88%)
KSE100 142,139 Increased By 1103.7 (0.78%)
KSE30 43,677 Increased By 342.9 (0.79%)
South Korean shares start week higher on tech boost

  • The benchmark KOSPI was up 33.51 points, or 1.07%, at 3,152.92
Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2025 11:39am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

  • South Korean shares bucked global equity weakness and started the week higher on Monday as technology stocks jumped on policy hopes.

  • The benchmark KOSPI was up 33.51 points, or 1.07%, at 3,152.92, as of 0145 GMT.

  • Search engine Naver rose 3.33% and chat app Kakao jumped 6.31% amid hopes the government would announce policy measures to boost artificial intelligence technologies.

  • A presidential spokesperson said after the KOSPI fell 3.9% on Friday it was unlikely the government’s tax hike proposals caused the drop.

  • The ruling Democratic Party will have fresh discussions about the proposed measures, its leader said on Monday, according to local media reports.

  • Among other index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 1.45%, while peer SK Hynix gained 0.29%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.40%.

  • Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were up 0.24% and 1.88%, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings shed 0.34%, while drugmaker Samsung BioLogics rose 0.58%.

  • Of the total 934 traded issues, 734 shares advanced, while 161 declined.

  • Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 23.7 billion won ($17.12 million).

  • The won was quoted at 1,384.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.30% higher than its previous close at 1,388.3.

  • In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.23 point to 107.43.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 7.3 basis points to 2.403%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell 6.9 bps to 2.769%.

